Four policemen martyred in operation against terrorists in Quetta

QUETTA – Four police officers were martyred in a gunbattle with terrorists ensued during an intelligence-based operation in Kuchlak area of Quetta on Tuesday.

An official told media that police in conjunction with Frontier Constabulary conducted operation in wee hours of Tuesday when they surrounded a house, from which the terrorists opened fire on the security officials, resulting in the martyrdom of four of them.

In retaliatory firing, police killed one of the terrorists. They also recovered weapons and ammunition from the deceased terrorist.

Later, the funeral prayers of the martyred policemen were offered at the Quetta Police Lines and it was attended by senior officers and politicians.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four police personnel.

He said terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious designs. The chief minister also expressed sympathy with bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.