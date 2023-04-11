Search

Humaima Malick talks about love and brother Feroze Khan in latest Instagram Q&A session

Maheen Khawaja 06:41 PM | 11 Apr, 2023
Humaima Malick talks about love and brother Feroze Khan in latest Instagram Q&A session
Source: Instagram

After having sehri, it can be challenging to fall asleep, and as a result, many of us resort to gaming or browsing through our phones. However, for a celebrity, this is an excellent opportunity to engage with their fans. Humaima Malick took advantage of her morning time by connecting with her Instagram followers and discussing topics such as happiness, marriage, her brother Feroze Khan, self-love, and ways to overcome depression.

On Tuesday morning, The Legend Of Maula Jatt actress posted on her Instagram Story, "I can't sleep, let's chat, peeps. Ask me anything."

During her morning Instagram interaction, Humaima Malick received several questions from fans. When asked if she was happy with her life, she responded by saying, "I'm as happy as happiness can be," adding that she is grateful for it. In response to a question about missing her brother, Feroze Khan, Malick posted an audio message on her Stories, saying that he is the "apple of her eye" and her "life."

When asked for self-love tips, Malick admitted that she is still trying to master the art herself. She suggested that loving others is a way to start loving oneself. Regarding combating depression, Malick advised not to simply offer words of affirmation but to take concrete actions to help those who are struggling.

She concluded the interaction by encouraging her fans to love wholeheartedly and spread love to others. Malick expressed her happiness at the number of questions she received and praised her fans.

On the work front, Malick starred as Daro in the blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt and will soon make her television comeback with Jindo, a show about a woman's transition from an ordinary citizen to a fierce warrior in an undeveloped region of Pakistan. The series also features Gohar Rasheed, Samiya Mumtaz, Nazr UL Hassan, and Hajra Yamin. 

Humaima Malick speaks candidly about her education

