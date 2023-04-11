Humaima Malick talks about love and brother Feroze Khan in latest Instagram Q&A session

After having sehri, it can be challenging to fall asleep, and as a result, many of us resort to gaming or browsing through our phones. However, for a celebrity, this is an excellent opportunity to engage with their fans. Humaima Malick took advantage of her morning time by connecting with her Instagram followers and discussing topics such as happiness, marriage, her brother Feroze Khan, self-love, and ways to overcome depression.
On Tuesday morning, The Legend Of Maula Jatt actress posted on her Instagram Story, "I can't sleep, let's chat, peeps. Ask me anything."
During her morning Instagram interaction, Humaima Malick received several questions from fans. When asked if she was happy with her life, she responded by saying, "I'm as happy as happiness can be," adding that she is grateful for it. In response to a question about missing her brother, Feroze Khan, Malick posted an audio message on her Stories, saying that he is the "apple of her eye" and her "life."
When asked for self-love tips, Malick admitted that she is still trying to master the art herself. She suggested that loving others is a way to start loving oneself. Regarding combating depression, Malick advised not to simply offer words of affirmation but to take concrete actions to help those who are struggling.
She concluded the interaction by encouraging her fans to love wholeheartedly and spread love to others. Malick expressed her happiness at the number of questions she received and praised her fans.
On the work front, Malick starred as Daro in the blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt and will soon make her television comeback with Jindo, a show about a woman's transition from an ordinary citizen to a fierce warrior in an undeveloped region of Pakistan. The series also features Gohar Rasheed, Samiya Mumtaz, Nazr UL Hassan, and Hajra Yamin.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.15
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|760.96
|768.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.89
|42.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42
|42.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.45
|36.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|929.58
|938.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.98
|65.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.34
|181.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.17
|751.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.98
|318.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.43
|8.58
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,732.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.