Humaima Malick speaks candidly about her education

Humaima Malick is a prominent figure in the Pakistani film industry, having starred in successful movies such as "Bol" and "The Legend of Maula Jatt."

Her powerful on-screen presence never fails to captivate audiences, and she has recently been gaining momentum with her role in the upcoming film "Daro."

Humaima is celebrated for her remarkable talent, captivating glamour, and confident demeanour. Fans are thrilled to see her return to the spotlight and eagerly anticipate her future endeavours.

Malick is known for her openness and honesty, never hesitating to divulge details about her personal life and journey. During a recent podcast with Shahveer Jafry, she candidly discussed her educational background, revealing that she had struggled in primary school and is not formally educated. Instead, she emphasized that her knowledge and expertise have been acquired through real-life experiences rather than formal schooling.

Additionally, Humaima disclosed that she had difficulty seeing letters as they appeared to move in front of her eyes. While this may have been a manifestation of dyslexia, it was not recognized at the time, and she was never formally diagnosed.

Humaima has been working on herself and learning to love herself now. She was in depression and got medication for it. Now she is okay but she is still in the process of learning to love herself.