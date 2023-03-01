Humaima Malick speaks candidly about her education

Humaima Malick is a prominent figure in the Pakistani film industry, having starred in successful movies such as "Bol" and "The Legend of Maula Jatt."
Her powerful on-screen presence never fails to captivate audiences, and she has recently been gaining momentum with her role in the upcoming film "Daro."
Humaima is celebrated for her remarkable talent, captivating glamour, and confident demeanour. Fans are thrilled to see her return to the spotlight and eagerly anticipate her future endeavours.
Malick is known for her openness and honesty, never hesitating to divulge details about her personal life and journey. During a recent podcast with Shahveer Jafry, she candidly discussed her educational background, revealing that she had struggled in primary school and is not formally educated. Instead, she emphasized that her knowledge and expertise have been acquired through real-life experiences rather than formal schooling.
Additionally, Humaima disclosed that she had difficulty seeing letters as they appeared to move in front of her eyes. While this may have been a manifestation of dyslexia, it was not recognized at the time, and she was never formally diagnosed.
Humaima has been working on herself and learning to love herself now. She was in depression and got medication for it. Now she is okay but she is still in the process of learning to love herself.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15
The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.
The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.
The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.
KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market continued upward trend on Wednesday as rupee lost ground against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,700 per tola and Rs2,315 per 10 grams to settle at Rs197,100 and Rs168,981, respectively.
Cumulatively, the yellow metal gained Rs3,000 per tola in the last two sessions recovering from the previous loses. The per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs300 on Tuesday.
In the international market, the per ounce price of gold went up by $27 to reach $1,837.
The Pakistani rupee lost 1.73% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 266.11 as compared to yesterday’s Rs261.50.
