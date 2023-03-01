Ushna Shah deactivates her Instagram account

Ushna Shah, an outspoken and opinionated celebrity, fearlessly speaks her mind and stands up for what she believes is right. Recently, the actress celebrated a special moment in her life by marrying her beloved Hamza Amin.
The wedding was a grand affair, attended by industry insiders both in front of and behind the camera. Although her choice of a red lehenga garnered considerable attention and scrutiny, Ushna was undaunted and thoroughly enjoyed her wedding, beaming with joy throughout the event.
Ushna's privacy was breached when certain attendees took unauthorized pictures of her event. The actress spoke out against a blogger and photographer for leaking the photos, resulting in a public dispute. However, they eventually resolved their differences, and Ushna opted to let the matter rest. Despite this, she faced a barrage of trolling following the altercation.
Ushna has recently revealed that her event was intended to be a private affair and that she had no intention of disrespecting her culture or offending anyone. She also publicly apologised to the blogger she accused of invading her privacy on her marriage day.
However, due to the trolling she received as a result of the incident, she has decided to take a break from social media.
“I haven’t reacted to online trolling for years, but I am a human being at a very vulnerable time of my life. A new bride in a new home,” she penned in her Instagram story on Wednesday morning.
“From hiring photography teams who signed NDAs to hiring security and strict guest lists at the door, I wanted to protect our union and only share what I was comfortable with. I worked very hard to make this time private. Several people invaded that privacy to exploit our happy occasion, including disrupting our Nikkah,” she added.
“I have read many of the comments, they don’t seem to stop. Please believe that I did not get married to offend our culture, that was not the intention, and if that is what people feel I have done then I apologise for letting anyone down.”
Shah further announced, “I am going to sign off from this platform for a few days, for the sake of my mental health and to spend this precious time and energy on my wonderful husband and my new family, who are a blessing.
I am also questioning if I am cut out for this job. Thank you for the love and prayers."
Yet again the Balaa star was trolled by the keyboard warriors. Here's what they had to say:
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15
The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.
The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.
The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.
KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market continued upward trend on Wednesday as rupee lost ground against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,700 per tola and Rs2,315 per 10 grams to settle at Rs197,100 and Rs168,981, respectively.
Cumulatively, the yellow metal gained Rs3,000 per tola in the last two sessions recovering from the previous loses. The per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs300 on Tuesday.
In the international market, the per ounce price of gold went up by $27 to reach $1,837.
The Pakistani rupee lost 1.73% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 266.11 as compared to yesterday’s Rs261.50.
