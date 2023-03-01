COAS Asim Munir appreciates Pakistan Army team for rescue efforts in quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited the Headquarters Engineers Division and appreciated the professionalism and commendable work done by Pakistan Army Urban Search and Rescue Team during rescue efforts in the earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said Gen Asim Munir was briefed in detail regarding efforts carried out by Pakistan Army Urban Search and Rescue Team (US&RT) during Turkiye and Syria earthquake.

The army chief interacted with the rescue team members. He also highlighted the importance of the country’s enduring strategic relations with Turkiye and Syria and the need to assist, particularly in times of crises.

ISPR

Last week, the Pakistan Army team returned home after conducting 17-day rescue operation in earthquake-hit Adiyman region of Turkiye. Through relentless efforts, the team managed to rescue multiple precious lives.