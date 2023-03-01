COAS Asim Munir appreciates Pakistan Army team for rescue efforts in quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited the Headquarters Engineers Division and appreciated the professionalism and commendable work done by Pakistan Army Urban Search and Rescue Team during rescue efforts in the earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said Gen Asim Munir was briefed in detail regarding efforts carried out by Pakistan Army Urban Search and Rescue Team (US&RT) during Turkiye and Syria earthquake.
The army chief interacted with the rescue team members. He also highlighted the importance of the country’s enduring strategic relations with Turkiye and Syria and the need to assist, particularly in times of crises.
Last week, the Pakistan Army team returned home after conducting 17-day rescue operation in earthquake-hit Adiyman region of Turkiye. Through relentless efforts, the team managed to rescue multiple precious lives.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15
The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.
The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.
The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.
KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market continued upward trend on Wednesday as rupee lost ground against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,700 per tola and Rs2,315 per 10 grams to settle at Rs197,100 and Rs168,981, respectively.
Cumulatively, the yellow metal gained Rs3,000 per tola in the last two sessions recovering from the previous loses. The per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs300 on Tuesday.
In the international market, the per ounce price of gold went up by $27 to reach $1,837.
The Pakistani rupee lost 1.73% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 266.11 as compared to yesterday’s Rs261.50.
