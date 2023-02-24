Search

Pakistan Army team leaves Turkiye amid applause and thanks for efforts in quake-hit areas

07:55 PM | 24 Feb, 2023
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Search and Rescue team received applause from people of Turkiye while returning home after conducting 17-day rescue operation in earthquake-hit Adiyman region.

Through relentless efforts, the team managed to rescue multiple precious lives. A farewell ceremony was held at the Istanbul airport and it was attended by Deputy Governor of Istanbul Özlem Bozkurt Gevrek, Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid and others.

The team was sent off to Pakistan with a loud round of applause and appreciation. Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) squad from Pakistan comprised of a 33-member Pakistan Army USAR team and 53-member Rescue 1122 team.

Both teams were among the first ones to arrive at Adiyaman on February 7, 2023, where they successfully made miraculous live evacuations. In total, 28 live evacuations were made by both teams. Fourteen live evacuations were made exclusively by the Pakistani teams, whereas 14 evacuations were made with the support of other rescue teams present on ground.

Bidding farewell to the team, Deputy Governor of Istanbul Özlem Bozkurt Gevrek, thanked the Pakistani team for its support in wake of devastating earthquake.

Speaking on the occasion, the Pakistani ambassador stated that Pakistan and Turkiye are like ‘Two Hearts, One Soul’. People of Pakistan felt the same pain and anguish as their Turkish brothers after the devastating earthquakes. Pakistan will continue playing an active part in relief and rehabilitation efforts, the ambassador added.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 262.5 265.12
Euro EUR 279 281.8`
UK Pound Sterling GBP 316.5 319.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.8 72.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.8 70.5
Australian Dollar AUD 179 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 699.4 707.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.24 38.64
Danish Krone DKK 37.65 38.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.41 33.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 857.79 866.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 683.05 691.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 283.76 286.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold lost some ground on Friday as rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market amid hopes of revival of the IMF loan programme.

The price of per tola gold in Pakistan declined by Rs1,000 to reach Rs195,100, a day after it slightly recovered by Rs500 on Thursday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a drop of Rs857 to settle at Rs167,267.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market declined by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,100 and Rs1,800.41, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-gains-against-us-dollar

