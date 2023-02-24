Pakistan Army team leaves Turkiye amid applause and thanks for efforts in quake-hit areas

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Search and Rescue team received applause from people of Turkiye while returning home after conducting 17-day rescue operation in earthquake-hit Adiyman region.

Through relentless efforts, the team managed to rescue multiple precious lives. A farewell ceremony was held at the Istanbul airport and it was attended by Deputy Governor of Istanbul Özlem Bozkurt Gevrek, Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid and others.

The team was sent off to Pakistan with a loud round of applause and appreciation. Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) squad from Pakistan comprised of a 33-member Pakistan Army USAR team and 53-member Rescue 1122 team.

As Pak Army rescue team leaves for Pakistan , #Istanbul Airport gets charged with heart warming slogans ⬇️



🔺Pakistan Turkiye Dosti Zindabad



🔺Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan

🔺Jeevay Jeevay Turkiye



Biz dostuz, Biz kardeşiz

Biz tek milletiz , 🇵🇰🇹🇷Birlikte Güçlüyüz ‼️ pic.twitter.com/b0Yxl9oVCU — Pakistan Embassy Türkiye (@PakinTurkiye) February 23, 2023

Both teams were among the first ones to arrive at Adiyaman on February 7, 2023, where they successfully made miraculous live evacuations. In total, 28 live evacuations were made by both teams. Fourteen live evacuations were made exclusively by the Pakistani teams, whereas 14 evacuations were made with the support of other rescue teams present on ground.

Bidding farewell to the team, Deputy Governor of Istanbul Özlem Bozkurt Gevrek, thanked the Pakistani team for its support in wake of devastating earthquake.

Speaking on the occasion, the Pakistani ambassador stated that Pakistan and Turkiye are like ‘Two Hearts, One Soul’. People of Pakistan felt the same pain and anguish as their Turkish brothers after the devastating earthquakes. Pakistan will continue playing an active part in relief and rehabilitation efforts, the ambassador added.