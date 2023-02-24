Pakistan Army team leaves Turkiye amid applause and thanks for efforts in quake-hit areas

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Search and Rescue team received applause from people of Turkiye while returning home after conducting 17-day rescue operation in earthquake-hit Adiyman region.
Through relentless efforts, the team managed to rescue multiple precious lives. A farewell ceremony was held at the Istanbul airport and it was attended by Deputy Governor of Istanbul Özlem Bozkurt Gevrek, Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid and others.
The team was sent off to Pakistan with a loud round of applause and appreciation. Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) squad from Pakistan comprised of a 33-member Pakistan Army USAR team and 53-member Rescue 1122 team.
As Pak Army rescue team leaves for Pakistan , #Istanbul Airport gets charged with heart warming slogans ⬇️— Pakistan Embassy Türkiye (@PakinTurkiye) February 23, 2023
🔺Pakistan Turkiye Dosti Zindabad
🔺Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan
🔺Jeevay Jeevay Turkiye
Biz dostuz, Biz kardeşiz
Biz tek milletiz , 🇵🇰🇹🇷Birlikte Güçlüyüz ‼️ pic.twitter.com/b0Yxl9oVCU
Both teams were among the first ones to arrive at Adiyaman on February 7, 2023, where they successfully made miraculous live evacuations. In total, 28 live evacuations were made by both teams. Fourteen live evacuations were made exclusively by the Pakistani teams, whereas 14 evacuations were made with the support of other rescue teams present on ground.
Bidding farewell to the team, Deputy Governor of Istanbul Özlem Bozkurt Gevrek, thanked the Pakistani team for its support in wake of devastating earthquake.
Speaking on the occasion, the Pakistani ambassador stated that Pakistan and Turkiye are like ‘Two Hearts, One Soul’. People of Pakistan felt the same pain and anguish as their Turkish brothers after the devastating earthquakes. Pakistan will continue playing an active part in relief and rehabilitation efforts, the ambassador added.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.5
|265.12
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold lost some ground on Friday as rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market amid hopes of revival of the IMF loan programme.
The price of per tola gold in Pakistan declined by Rs1,000 to reach Rs195,100, a day after it slightly recovered by Rs500 on Thursday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a drop of Rs857 to settle at Rs167,267.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market declined by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,100 and Rs1,800.41, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-gains-against-us-dollar
