Pakistani rescuers receive applause at Turkiye airport for saving earthquake victims

ISTANBUL – A rescue team from Pakistan witnessed a warming gesture by people of Turkiye before leaving for the homeland after wrapping up their operations to help victims of the devastating earthquake.

The Pakistani Embassy in Turkiye shared a video on Twitter shows the Rescue 1122 team receiving a loud round of applause at the airport as they headed to board the flight.

While operating in Adiyaman and Hatay, the team carried out six people alive from the debris and facilitated many more with their expertise and equipment.

Fatima, #TurkiyeQuakes survivor to team @Rescue1122Pak 🎥⬇️



With hope & commitment ,they saved many lives .They saved me as well.They cared for our people. You are our brothers & sisters.



We were in pain & you were here with all help. Thank you ‼️‼️



🇵🇰🇹🇷 Birlikte Güçlüyüz

A deadly earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit Turkey and Syria on Feb 6, flatting hundreds of buildings. The death toll in both countries has risen above 47,000 with over 43,000 fatalities in Turkiye.