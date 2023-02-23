Pakistani rescuers receive applause at Turkiye airport for saving earthquake victims

ISTANBUL – A rescue team from Pakistan witnessed a warming gesture by people of Turkiye before leaving for the homeland after wrapping up their operations to help victims of the devastating earthquake.
The Pakistani Embassy in Turkiye shared a video on Twitter shows the Rescue 1122 team receiving a loud round of applause at the airport as they headed to board the flight.
While operating in Adiyaman and Hatay, the team carried out six people alive from the debris and facilitated many more with their expertise and equipment.
Fatima, #TurkiyeQuakes survivor to team @Rescue1122Pak 🎥⬇️— Pakistan Embassy Türkiye (@PakinTurkiye) February 23, 2023
💬
With hope & commitment ,they saved many lives .They saved me as well.They cared for our people. You are our brothers & sisters.
We were in pain & you were here with all help. Thank you ‼️‼️
🇵🇰🇹🇷 Birlikte Güçlüyüz pic.twitter.com/DbwnWifCDv
A survivor of the deadly earthquake, Fatima, praised the rescue team. “With hope & commitment, they saved many lives .They saved me as well. They cared for our people. You are our brothers & sisters.We were in pain & you were here with all help,” she said.
A deadly earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit Turkey and Syria on Feb 6, flatting hundreds of buildings. The death toll in both countries has risen above 47,000 with over 43,000 fatalities in Turkiye.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Thursday against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.56 percent in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 260.45, as it gained Rs1.45, against the greenback.
Several factors helped the rupee get its strength back against the hot currency. In recent developments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Board of China Development Bank approved the facility of $700 million for crisis-hit Pakistan.
Minister confirmed that much-needed funds are expected to be arriving this week as it will help the government to avert a debt default.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-23-2023
Talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also in the final phase, with cash strapped country expecting to conclude negotiations with the global lender over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week.
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs500 to reach Rs196,100 on Thursday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,400 per tola.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,124.
However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $14 to close at $1826.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Feb-2023/chinese-bank-approves-dollar-700m-loan-for-pakistan-ishaq-dar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.