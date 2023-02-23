Search

Balochistan minister sent on physical remand in Barkhan killings case

Web Desk 09:13 PM | 23 Feb, 2023
Balochistan minister sent on physical remand in Barkhan killings case
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

QUETTA – A district and sessions court in the Balochistan capital on Thursday approved 10-day physical remand of Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for his alleged involvement in the killing of three people whose bullet-riddled bodies were found in a well in the Barkhan districts earlier this week.

The minister was produced before Judicial Magistrate Sameena Nasreen amid tight security. He made a victory sign when he was produced before the court.

The development comes a day after the paramilitary forces recovered the abducted woman and five children that were reportedly held in the private.

Giran Naz, who was earlier presumed dead, her daughter Farzana and a boy identified as Imran recovered from Sibi range Kohlu after protests were staged in Quetta against the gruesome killing of the three people.

Reports claimed that the woman and her two children have been handed over to the administrative authorities who will reunite them with their families.

The statement of a police surgeon also cleared the air about the body of the woman found in Barkhan. She was not the wife of Khan Muhammad Marri, but a young woman, who was raped and shot in the head multiple times, the doctor said. Acid was thrown on the face and other parts of the girl to mislead police officials.

Khetran, a close of the Balochistan ruling alliance, was reportedly summoned to the Quetta DIG office for a probe and was detained shortly.

Meanwhile, Khan Muhammad Marri while talking to the media during protest sit-in said he was an employee of Khetran, adding that the minister wanted him to become witness against his son Inam Shah in a false case.

He said Khetran run three private jails where women, children and elderly people are detained, adding that he had also managed to escape from his jail. He confirmed two male bodies recovered from the well are his sons – Muhammad Nawaz and Abdul Qadir. 

