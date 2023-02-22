Baloch Minister Abdul Rehman Khetran arrested over Barkhan’s killings

QUETTA – Police on Wednesday arrested Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for his alleged role in the murder of three members of a family of the Marri tribe.

The development comes after law enforcers in the country’s southwestern region raided his residence and found three bodies of a woman and two men in the well in the Barkhan district on Tuesday. The victims later identified as Giran Naz and her two sons.

The tragic incident prompted action from provincial authorities as tribe members demanded a high-level probe against MPA Khetran of the murders, and alleged that five more members of their family are imprisoned in his private jail.

As the incident made headlines, a joint investigation team was formed to submit a report.

Amid the serious accusations, Khetran distanced himself from the heinous killing and called it a conspiracy of his rivals. He accused his son to hatch a conspiracy against him to take over the family politics.

Amid the condemnation, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan strongly denounced the tragic incident, calling it horrifying. Social media users also shared thousands of tweets with #JusticeForMarriFamily still appearing in the trending section.