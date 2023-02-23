Bollywood copies yet another Pakistani song

Clearly, Bollywood isn't done copying Pakistani classics. After butchering Nach Punjaban, Disco Deewane and multiple other songs, B-Town's music giant, T-Series, is to here to spoil yet another Lollywood music score.

Most recently, a Pakistani musician Farasat Anees called out the Indian music label for plagiarizing his song ‘BIBA,’ which was featured in film the Pakistani Oscar-shortlisted Joyland. Anees told a local media publication, Images, that he has garnered support from Indian and Pakistani fans. Despite sending emails to the music label, Anees has yet to receive a response which infuriated him.

Taking to Instagram, Anees shared an post which features snippets from both the songs, and let social media users decide if the song has been sampled.

“What a disgrace! T-Series [is] stealing our work because it has been trending in the world. Me and my brothers, Toshi and Slick Trick, worked day and night to bring this song where it is. PLEASE HAVE SOME SHAME and stop ruining every good song from Pakistan,” he captioned the post.

“The love and respect Indians showed to our version of ‘BIBA’ was massive. We will always be grateful for that. [They are] also supporting us in the comment section of this cheap copy of ‘BIBA’. Will always be thankful to listeners across the border!”

Joyland is the first Pakistan film to win awards at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The movie also won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, “queer” or feminist-themed movie and the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard segment. Joyland stars Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan and Rasti Farooq.