Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves witness slight increase  

KARACHI – The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $66 million to $3.258 billion in the week ending on February 17, the central bank said on Thursday.
According to SBP, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks witnessed a decline of $41 million to reach at $5.468 billion, bringing the country’s total liquid foreign reserves to $8.726 billion.
Total liquid foreign #reserves held by the country stood at US$ 8.73 billion as of February 17, 2023.— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) February 23, 2023
Arif Habib Ltd calculated that the current reserves would cover a around three weeks of imports.
SBP reserves increased by 66mn to USD 3.3bn— Arif Habib Limited (@ArifHabibLtd) February 23, 2023
Total reserves: $ 8.7bn, up by $ 24mn
SBP: $ 3.3bn, up by $ 66mn
Banks reserves: $ 5.5bn, down by $ 41mn
Import cover: 0.68 months
Last week, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increased by $276 million to rise above $3 billion.
The Pakistani government is racing to implement new tax measures and reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The agreement with IMF on completion of the ninth review of a $7 billion loan programme would not only lead to a disbursement of $1.2 billion but also unlock inflows from friendly countries.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Thursday against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.56 percent in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 260.45, as it gained Rs1.45, against the greenback.
Several factors helped the rupee get its strength back against the hot currency. In recent developments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Board of China Development Bank approved the facility of $700 million for crisis-hit Pakistan.
Minister confirmed that much-needed funds are expected to be arriving this week as it will help the government to avert a debt default.
Talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also in the final phase, with cash strapped country expecting to conclude negotiations with the global lender over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week.
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs500 to reach Rs196,100 on Thursday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,400 per tola.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,124.
However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $14 to close at $1826.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
