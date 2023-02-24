Turkiye makes arrests, issues rebuilding rules after deadly earthquake

ISTANBUL – Authorities in Turkiye have arrested 171 people while 77 others faced detention as an investigation related to violation of buildings is being conducted after thousands flattened during devastating earthquake.

Turkiye Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag confirmed the development to media, vowing that everyone involved in violations will be held accountable and they will be punished. He also called for tougher punishments for those involved in violating the building rules.

Meanwhile, Turkiye has rolled out rebuilding regulations for the earthquake-hit region to enable companies or charities to help government in reconstruction of building new homes for the millions who lost their houses in deadly seismic activity on Feb 6.

Reports said more than 160,000 buildings totally collapsed or were severely damaged in the earthquakes. The Turkish death toll from the quake has risen above 43,000 while nearly 6,000 lost their lives in Syria.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed resolved to rebuild homes within a year for the victims.

Under the new regulations, individuals, institutions and charity organisations will be able to construct residences and offices that they can donate to the urbanisation ministry. These properties will be handed over to the people in need.