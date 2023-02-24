Search

World

Turkiye makes arrests, issues rebuilding rules after deadly earthquake

08:43 PM | 24 Feb, 2023
Turkiye makes arrests, issues rebuilding rules after deadly earthquake
Source: Twitter

ISTANBUL – Authorities in Turkiye have arrested 171 people while 77 others faced detention as an investigation related to violation of buildings is being conducted after thousands flattened during devastating earthquake.

Turkiye Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag confirmed the development to media, vowing that everyone involved in violations will be held accountable and they will be punished. He also called for tougher punishments for those involved in violating the building rules.

Meanwhile, Turkiye has rolled out rebuilding regulations for the earthquake-hit region to enable companies or charities to help government in reconstruction of building new homes for the millions who lost their houses in deadly seismic activity on Feb 6.

Reports said more than 160,000 buildings totally collapsed or were severely damaged in the earthquakes. The Turkish death toll from the quake has risen above 43,000 while nearly 6,000 lost their lives in Syria.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed resolved to rebuild homes within a year for the victims.

Under the new regulations, individuals, institutions and charity organisations will be able to construct residences and offices that they can donate to the urbanisation ministry. These properties will be handed over to the people in need.

Fresh earthquakes hit Turkiye, Syria, two weeks after previous disaster

World

After Saudi Arabia, Oman opens airspace for Israeli airlines

10:15 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Pakistani rescuers receive applause at Turkiye airport for saving earthquake victims

08:49 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Pakistani-origin doctors in US raise $0.36million for Turkiye earthquake victims in online telethon

02:18 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Fresh earthquakes hit Turkiye, Syria, two weeks after previous disaster

10:14 AM | 21 Feb, 2023

US President Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine

08:12 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Child among three taken out alive from rubble 12 days after Turkiye earthquake

10:03 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Security forces kill hardcore terrorist in Balochistan's Awaran

09:51 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 24th February 2023

08:05 AM | 24 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 262.5 265.12
Euro EUR 279 281.8`
UK Pound Sterling GBP 316.5 319.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.8 72.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.8 70.5
Australian Dollar AUD 179 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 699.4 707.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.24 38.64
Danish Krone DKK 37.65 38.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.41 33.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 857.79 866.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 683.05 691.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 283.76 286.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold lost some ground on Friday as rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market amid hopes of revival of the IMF loan programme.

The price of per tola gold in Pakistan declined by Rs1,000 to reach Rs195,100, a day after it slightly recovered by Rs500 on Thursday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a drop of Rs857 to settle at Rs167,267.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market declined by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,100 and Rs1,800.41, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-gains-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: