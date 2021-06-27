Turkey’s Erdogan opens construction of Canal Istanbul to connect Black-Marmara seas

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sunday led the groundbreaking ceremony of the construction of Canal Istanbul, with an aim to connect the Black Sea and the Marmara Sea.

Speaking on the occasion, Erdogan said the project will significantly reduce the burden of the heavy traffic in the 30-km-long Bosphorus Strait.

The Canal Istanbul, which is 45 km long, 275 meters in base width and 21 meters in depth, is expected to be completed in six years with a cost of $15 billion.