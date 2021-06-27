IAK, Berger Paints hold event on women empowerment in Karachi

I AM KARACHI (IAK) in collaboration with Berger Paints held an event at Mama Parsi Girls School to talk about women empowerment and the importance of educating women.

IAK has always been at the forefront of rebuilding a diverse social and cultural fabric within the city by providing a platform for like-minded organizations and individuals committed to promoting socio-cultural activities and campaigns for peace-building through arts, sports, and dialogue.

This was another example of such work that created a platform which called upon everyone to work together for the betterment of women and their education.

The program started with a welcome note by IAK President Mr Saad Amanullah, followed by a speech where he shared an insight about the project and IAK’s determination towards benefiting and educating women.

The chief guest, Karachi Commissioner Mr Navid Ahmed Shaikh also delivered a very powerful speech about the importance of educating and empowering women.

After that, there was a speech by a Berger representative explaining why they became part of this project and how the education of women can impact the society as a whole. The ceremony ended with a thank you note by the IAK Director.