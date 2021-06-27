New Zealand cricket team expected to visit Pakistan after 18 years
New Zealand cricket team is likely to visit Pakistan for a white-ball series in September-October before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup this year.
It would be the first visit by the Black Caps in 18 years if they land in the South Asian country.
New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White in a recent interview said the national squad will visit Pakistan if security arrangements are satisfied.
He revealed that New Zealand authorities are already in contact with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and security agencies.
"All going well, ensuring that we satisfy all the security arrangements which I’m confident we will do, we will be touring Pakistan," local media quoted White as saying.
The cricket series will help both sides to sharpen their skills before the international event that is expected to begin in UAE on October 17.
Pakistan is also scheduled to host England for a T20 series before the T20 World Cup, in October 2021.
The Black Caps has a busy scheduled ahead as they are likely to tour India after the ending of the world cup. They are also expected to hot Bangladesh and South Africa for red ball series.
