Malaysia beat Pakistan by 3-1 in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

CHENNAI – Malaysia secured a 3-1 victory over Pakistan in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy held in Chennai, India.

In the opening quarter, Malaysia exhibited their attacking prowess with several circle penetrations, although they couldn’t find the decisive touch. Malaysia earned a penalty corner in the seventh minute, but their attempt was thwarted by Akmal Hussain of Pakistan.

Undeterred, Pakistan launched their own offensive. They were awarded a penalty corner in the 12th minute, but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Another chance presented itself two minutes later, only for Pakistan to falter, resulting in a goalless conclusion to the first quarter.

Just before the conclusion of the second quarter, Malaysia’s consistent attacking efforts finally paid off. Faizal Saari broke the deadlock with a well-executed finish. In the following minute, Malaysia added another goal, bringing the score to 2-0 just before halftime.

Returning to international play after a seven-month hiatus, Pakistan showed determination as they approached the third quarter with an aggressive strategy. Early on, Abdul Hannan received a pass within the circle but couldn’t maintain control. Despite several attempts by Pakistan, Malaysia’s defense remained organized.

A penalty corner was awarded to Pakistan after an entry from the left flank, yet Malaysia’s Hafizuddin blocked the shot. Pakistan persisted in their efforts, securing another penalty corner, but Malaysia’s solid defense prevented any breakthrough. Three minutes later, Malaysia extended their lead to 3-0 as Faizal Saari orchestrated a brilliant assist. By the end of the third quarter, Malaysia held a commanding 3-0 advantage.

In an earlier match, South Korea triumphed over Japan with a score of 2-1. The tournament features six participating teams: Pakistan, India, China, Japan, Korea, and Malaysia.

Pakistan is set to face arch-rivals India on the upcoming Wednesday. The 2023 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy, officially known as The Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 due to sponsorship, marks the seventh edition of this men’s field hockey tournament for the top six Asian national teams. The event is organized by the Asian Hockey Federation.

Chennai previously hosted the 2007 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup.