PITB’s Whizkids summer camp concludes with a graduation ceremony

LAHORE - Whizkids, a summer camp held by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and managed by PITB Incubation Wing every year to enhance digital creativity & entrepreneurial skills among students, concluded today with a graduation ceremony and distribution of certificates. PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Director Ali Zeb and Joint Director (incubation wing) Hammad Khalique were also present.
Whizkids 2023 Summer Camp offered free courses to young students ranging between the age of 08-17 [classified in two groups i.e. 8-12 & 13-17]. The summer camp brought together students from diversified backgrounds offering standardized learning and knowledge-sharing opportunities.
The courses ranged from Coding & AI Integration, Entrepreneurship & Leadership Skills, Mobile Application Development, Marketing & Branding, Graphic Designing & Freelancing, Scratch & Lego Mindstorm and Robotics. The courses were tutored by the industry’s leading professionals with the aim to develop a future-ready generation.
‘Robotics’ was one of the essential courses offered at the Whizkids Summer Camp 2023. The course aimed at acquainting the younger children [aged 8 to 12] with creating and programming robots. As part of the final dissertation, graduating students from the age group 13-17 pitched ideas for their startups.
Whizkids Summer Camp 2023 also held a Bake Sale activity, the proceeds of which were donated for a noble cause. The Bake Sale was aimed at inculcating values of charity, empathy and compassion among the children.
In his remarks on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the Whizkidz Summer Camp is organized to instil the spirit of digital creativity & entrepreneurship among the school-going children.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 4, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|293.15
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|374.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|199
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,220.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Karachi
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Quetta
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Attock
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Multan
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,548
