Miss Venezuela Ariana Viera dies in car accident

Miss Venezuela Ariana Viera has tragically died of injuries sustained in a car crash weeks before representing her country at the Miss Latin America competition.

On July 13, the 26-year-old was involved in a car accident when she fell asleep at the wheel in Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida, colliding with a truck. According to her mother, Vivian Ochoa, she had been experiencing fatigue, which led to the unfortunate incident. "My girl fell asleep. She was tired," Ochoa shared with Telemundo31.

Medical professionals managed to revive Ariana after the crash, but tragically, she suffered a heart attack and could not recover from her injuries. Ochoa fondly remembered her daughter as a caring and compassionate person who always prioritized others. "She would stop everything to help you or listen to you. She was always there for her friends, her brothers, her mother," Ochoa said.

Her father, residing in Peru, faced visa delays and could not attend her funeral in time. The film community mourns her loss and remembers her as a promising talent with a bright future in the industry.

Her untimely death has sparked discussions on social media, with some pointing out a chilling video she had posted two months prior, hinting at her funeral.

The young beauty queen, known for her work in the real estate sector and Full House Cleaning Service, was eagerly looking forward to representing Venezuela at the Miss Latin America of the World 2023 competition in the Dominican Republic in October.