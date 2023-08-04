Search

LifestyleWorld

Miss Venezuela Ariana Viera dies in car accident

Web Desk 02:44 PM | 4 Aug, 2023
Miss Venezuela Ariana Viera dies in car accident
Source: Instagram

Miss Venezuela Ariana Viera has tragically died of injuries sustained in a car crash weeks before representing her country at the Miss Latin America competition. 

On July 13, the 26-year-old was involved in a car accident when she fell asleep at the wheel in Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida, colliding with a truck. According to her mother, Vivian Ochoa, she had been experiencing fatigue, which led to the unfortunate incident. "My girl fell asleep. She was tired," Ochoa shared with Telemundo31.

Medical professionals managed to revive Ariana after the crash, but tragically, she suffered a heart attack and could not recover from her injuries. Ochoa fondly remembered her daughter as a caring and compassionate person who always prioritized others. "She would stop everything to help you or listen to you. She was always there for her friends, her brothers, her mother," Ochoa said.

Her father, residing in Peru, faced visa delays and could not attend her funeral in time. The film community mourns her loss and remembers her as a promising talent with a bright future in the industry.

Her untimely death has sparked discussions on social media, with some pointing out a chilling video she had posted two months prior, hinting at her funeral.

The young beauty queen, known for her work in the real estate sector and Full House Cleaning Service, was eagerly looking forward to representing Venezuela at the Miss Latin America of the World 2023 competition in the Dominican Republic in October.

This beauty just crowned Miss Venezuela 2015!

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

World’s oldest man Jose Paulino Gomes dies aged 127

12:13 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Dr. Kapotaqkhy set to represent Pakistan at Miss World Tourism 2023

05:45 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Transgender woman secures Miss Netherlands 2023 title

08:00 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Mahira Khan survives horseriding accident

07:48 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

11-year-old boy dies after New York-bound flight makes emergency landing in Hungary

07:56 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

03:00 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

COAS Asim Munir meets World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan

07:35 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 4, 2023

09:08 AM | 4 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 4, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289 293.15
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 374.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.7
Australian Dollar AUD 199 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.85 771.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.94 40.34
Danish Krone DKK 42.16 42.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.81 37.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.09 942.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.69 176.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 745.95 753.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 214.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 327.12 329.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 4, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,220.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (4 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Karachi PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Islamabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Peshawar PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Quetta PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Sialkot PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Attock PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Gujranwala PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Jehlum PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Multan PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Bahawalpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Gujrat PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Nawabshah PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Chakwal PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Hyderabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Nowshehra PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Sargodha PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Faisalabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Mirpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: