2023 ODI World Cup: When will Pakistan delegation visit India for security review?

LAHORE – A Pakistani delegation is likely to visit the neighbouring country India in late August to review security arrangements ahead of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

Reports said a committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under the command of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to decide on the participation of Pakistan team in the event held a meeting on Thursday.

The committee agreed that a security assurance would be sought from India for the Pakistan team. They also decided to take up the matter with the ICC.

Bilawal Bhutto remarked that no compromise would be made on the security of the players, adding that the cricket team will be sent to Indian only after receiving the security assurance.

Meanwhile, the ICC is expected to announce the revised schedule for the much-anticipated ODI World Cup match between Pakistan and India.

The council is yet to issue official words, India media claimed that the match will be played on October 14, a day earlier than the originally planned.

India had asked the ICC to alter the schedule for the match between the two sides due to Navratri – an annual Hindu festival.

It was reported that the Navratri festival will be celebrated across Gujarat, and security agencies urged Indian cricket board to reschedule the high-octane clash.

A senior official of Board of Control for Cricket in India told an Indian publication that the board is looking at all options, and a decision is expected soon. He flagged a huge influx of fans in Ahmedabad for the match but mentioned that the date of the match cannot be bumped with the festivity.