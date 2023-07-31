World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs India match likely to be rescheduled

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to announce the revised schedule for the much-anticipated ODI World Cup match between Pakistan and India today (Monday).

The council is yet to issue official words, India media claimed that the match will be played on October 14, a day earlier than the originally planned.

India had asked the ICC to alter the schedule for the match between the two sides due to Navratri – an annual Hindu festival.

It was reported that the Navratri festival will be celebrated across Gujarat, and security agencies urged Indian cricket board to reschedule the high-octane clash.

A senior official of Board of Control for Cricket in India told an Indian publication that the board is looking at all options, and a decision is expected soon. He flagged a huge influx of fans in Ahmedabad for the match but mentioned that the date of the match cannot be bumped with the festivity.

Both sides will play each other for the eighth time in an ODI format, with the last faceoff between the two sides held four years back when Men in Blue won by 89 runs.