Search

Sports

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs India match likely to be rescheduled

Web Desk 02:55 PM | 31 Jul, 2023
World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs India match likely to be rescheduled
Source: File Photo

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to announce the revised schedule for the much-anticipated ODI World Cup match between Pakistan and India today (Monday). 

The council is yet to issue official words, India media claimed that the match will be played on October 14, a day earlier than the originally planned. 

India had asked the ICC to alter the schedule for the match between the two sides due to Navratri – an annual Hindu festival.

It was reported that the Navratri festival will be celebrated across Gujarat, and security agencies urged Indian cricket board to reschedule the high-octane clash.

A senior official of Board of Control for Cricket in India told an Indian publication that the board is looking at all options, and a decision is expected soon. He flagged a huge influx of fans in Ahmedabad for the match but mentioned that the date of the match cannot be bumped with the festivity.

Both sides will play each other for the eighth time in an ODI format, with the last faceoff between the two sides held four years back when Men in Blue won by 89 runs.

Here’s all details about first Pakistan-India encounter at 2023 ODI World Cup

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Dates finalised for T20 World Cup 2024 

01:48 PM | 29 Jul, 2023

No e-tickets for 2023 ODI World Cup, says Indian cricket chief

10:42 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Pakistan allows national hockey team to play in India

12:00 AM | 28 Jul, 2023

Win over Sri Lanka cements Pakistan's top position on ICC Test Championship points table

09:55 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

PAKvSL: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to sweep Test series 2-0

04:15 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

PCF high-ups congratulate new world junior squash champion Hamza Khan

12:04 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs India match likely to be rescheduled

02:55 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 31 July 2023

09:31 AM | 31 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.

During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.

Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 31, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (31 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: