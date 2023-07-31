80-year-old woman allegedly raped in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN – An elderly woman was allegedly raped by a person in a village near Rahim Yar Khan district of the Punjab province.
Reports said the incident occurred in Moza Galore Massu Khan’s Basti Din Muhammad on Saturday, adding that police had registered a case on the complaint of the 80-year-old victim’s son under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
The complainant told the police that his family left him at home along with his mother on July 29 to attend a procession of Muharram.
He said his mother, during this time, went to a nearby house to wash clothes when he hear the cry of his mother. When he reached there he found the suspect assaulting her in a fodder crop, Dawn reported.
The suspect fled from scene after he attempted to capture him. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
