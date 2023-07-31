80-year-old woman allegedly raped in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN – An elderly woman was allegedly raped by a person in a village near Rahim Yar Khan district of the Punjab province.

Reports said the incident occurred in Moza Galore Massu Khan’s Basti Din Muhammad on Saturday, adding that police had registered a case on the complaint of the 80-year-old victim’s son under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant told the police that his family left him at home along with his mother on July 29 to attend a procession of Muharram.

He said his mother, during this time, went to a nearby house to wash clothes when he hear the cry of his mother. When he reached there he found the suspect assaulting her in a fodder crop, Dawn reported.

The suspect fled from scene after he attempted to capture him. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.