Fake social media post about British woman lands Bajaur man in jail

PESHAWAR – A man was arrested in Bajaur tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for posting a fake news on social media about British woman travelling to the area for lover of her Pakistani friend.

In a Facebook post, the man, identified as Mohammad Gulab, claimed a British woman named Ellah had come to Salarzai Tehsil of Bajaur to meet her lover, Mohammad Ishaq.

He also shared a photo of the man and a random image of a female foreign national on social media.

When the local police learned about it, they reached the area but the news turned out to be fake as no any British woman had come there.

At which, the police arrest Gulab and shifted him to jail.

Later, the KP police issued a statement, saying a case under the relevant laws of cybercrime has been registered against Gulab for sharing false news on social media as it is an offence to spread fake news in Pakistan.