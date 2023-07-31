Search

Pakistan

Fake social media post about British woman lands Bajaur man in jail

04:25 PM | 31 Jul, 2023
Fake social media post about British woman lands Bajaur man in jail
Source: Facebook

PESHAWAR – A man was arrested in Bajaur tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for posting a fake news on social media about British woman travelling to the area for lover of her Pakistani friend. 

In a Facebook post, the man, identified as Mohammad Gulab, claimed a British woman named Ellah had come to Salarzai Tehsil of Bajaur to meet her lover, Mohammad Ishaq. 

He also shared a photo of the man and a random image of a female foreign national on social media. 

When the local police learned about it, they reached the area but the news turned out to be fake as no any British woman had come there. 

At which, the police arrest Gulab and shifted him to jail. 

Later, the KP police issued a statement, saying a case under the relevant laws of cybercrime has been registered against Gulab for sharing false news on social media as it is an offence to spread fake news in Pakistan. 

India's Anju receives plot, cash as gift from Pakistani businessman

Pakistan

80-year-old woman allegedly raped in Rahim Yar Khan

03:31 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

Bajaur blast death toll jumps to 54

12:23 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

‘Act of violence’: US, Iran, Afghanistan strongly condemn Bajaur suicide bombing

09:50 AM | 31 Jul, 2023

At least 44 martyred, 100 wounded in deadly blast at JUI-F workers convention in Bajaur

05:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng lands in Pakistan to celebrate 10th CPEC anniversary   

07:15 PM | 30 Jul, 2023

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan released from Mardan Central Jail after 80 days

11:11 PM | 27 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

SBP maintains policy rate at 22pc for next two months

04:43 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 31 July 2023

09:31 AM | 31 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.

During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.

Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 31, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (31 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Karachi PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Islamabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Peshawar PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Quetta PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Sialkot PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Attock PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Gujranwala PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Jehlum PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Multan PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Bahawalpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Gujrat PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Nawabshah PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Chakwal PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Hyderabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Nowshehra PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Sargodha PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Faisalabad PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620
Mirpur PKR 223,650 PKR 2,620

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: