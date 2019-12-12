Game of Thrones ranked as 2019's most searched drama in US
12:55 PM | 12 Dec, 2019
Game of Thrones ranked as 2019's most searched drama in US
As the year comes to a close, Google rolled out the list of the top 10 most searched TV shows of 2019 in the US.

The year aired some masterpieces that fans couldn’t get their hearts over including Emmy-award winner Game of Thrones , topping the list.

The fan-favourite is followed by Netflix super-hit series Stranger Things and When They See Us.

Here's the list of top-rated shows in the US:

Whether it’s horror, action or teen fantasy, TV shows of various genres made their places into the top ranking most of which are associated with the online streaming platform Netflix.

