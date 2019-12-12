Game of Thrones ranked as 2019's most searched drama in US
12:55 PM | 12 Dec, 2019
Share
As the year comes to a close, Google rolled out the list of the top 10 most searched TV shows of 2019 in the US.
The year aired some masterpieces that fans couldn’t get their hearts over including Emmy-award winner Game of Thrones , topping the list.
The fan-favourite is followed by Netflix super-hit series Stranger Things and When They See Us.
Here's the list of top-rated shows in the US:
Whether it’s horror, action or teen fantasy, TV shows of various genres made their places into the top ranking most of which are associated with the online streaming platform Netflix.
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ensure justice06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
-
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019