Mahira Khan responds to Hrithik Roshan's comment
Although Lollywood queen Mahira Khan is currently busy promoting and attending premiers of her latest film The Legend of Maula Jatt, the gorgeous diva doesn't forget to spread love and peace across borders with her Bollywood pals.
Khan, who recently took to Instagram to share her first look from the Bilal Lasharia directorial, received praise not only from Pakistani fans and celebrities but also from Bollywood's handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan. During an interview, Khan responded to the sweet gesture with a much sweeter response.
Roshan who was among the thousands of admirers of the Binn Roye actress dropped a comment prior to the film's release. Khan and Roshan were then in news for showcasing their love for talent regardless of nationality or race.
In response to the questions, Khan stated that it is quite hard for a megastar to publicly acknowledge the talent of another actor. Khan further added that Roshan didn't think of anything and posted the encouraging comment.
The Humsafar famed actress, regarding her own response to the praise, stated that she was elated to see Roshan being supportive and uplifting but she responded to him in a private conversation which she wont speak of.
On the work front, Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. The 37 years old actress is currently riding high on the success of The Legend of Maula Jatt.
