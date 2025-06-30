American woman arrives in Pakistan to marry Upper Dir youth

UPPER DIR (Dunya News) – An American woman has traveled from the US state of Chicago to Pakistan to marry a young man from Upper Dir, local police confirmed.

According to reports, the woman came to marry Sajid Zaib Khan, a resident of Upper Dir. Sajid told the police that he does not require any security and that the couple plans to tie the knot soon.

Sajid revealed that he first connected with Mandy, the American woman, two years ago via Facebook. During their interaction, Mandy proposed to him, and he accepted. Both informed and involved their families.

Mandy was warmly welcomed with a bouquet by Sajid at Islamabad Airport on Sunday. Upon arriving at his hometown, Ashirey Dara Sadiqa Banda, the locals expressed happiness.

Sajid shared that Mandy is a resident of Chicago and works as a flight attendant. Their wedding ceremony will be held in accordance with Islamic teachings and local customs.

In a video message recorded at Sajid’s home, Mandy said it is her first visit to Pakistan and that she finds the country beautiful and peaceful.