Social media users condemn lawyers' attack at Punjab Institute of Cardiology

Provincial Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has taken notice of the incident
Web Desk
01:30 PM | 12 Dec, 2019
LAHORE - At least 4 patients died and more than 22 doctors were injured on Wednesday (yesterday) as protesting lawyers broke into the emergency ward of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

Violent lawyers stormed into the PIC following alleged torture on a lawyer by doctors a few days ago. According to media reports, the enraged lawyers broke windows of the emergency ward and several vehicles parked nearby the hospital.

The dispute between lawyers and doctors escalated after a video of alleged torture on a lawyer by doctors went viral sparked dispute after which lawyers went out of control. There were reports that policemen have exchanged harsh words with the lawyers .

Patients and families suffered as lawyers broke into the ICU wards of the hospital. “As soon as the protest started, doctors and paramedic staff escaped, leaving the patients unattended,” a patient said.

Following the attack, the Young Consultants Association and the Young Doctors Association announced strikes at all outdoor and indoor emergencies. The doctors claimed that they will continue the strike if the government does not take action against the attack.

Following the inhumane incident by lawyers on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), various Pakistani prominent personalities, social media users and stars including Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat took to social media to condemn the incident through their tweets:

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below. 

