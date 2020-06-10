Mehwish Hayat criticises people littering in Islamabad

Mehwish Hayat really knows how to stand up for what she believes in. And we really appreciate that she uses her platform for good.

The Load Wedding star always gone the extra mile in actively raising awareness and advocating for change.

Now, the Tamgha-e- Imtiaz winner is calling out people littering around the country’s capital, Islamabad – an important tourist spot.

I love going up to the Margalla Hills whenever I can. It always disappoints me to see all this litter and filth. I somehow expected more from the ISB crowd to keep these places of natural beauty clean. Is this the image we want to be showing to the tourists who visit ?? https://t.co/rIdDqp71ec — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) June 9, 2020

Mehwish took to Twitter late last night, retweeting a video that clearly displayed the trashy state up at the Margalla Hills. “I love going up to the Margalla Hills whenever I can. It always disappoints me to see all this litter and filth,” she said.

She continued, “I somehow expected more from the Islamabad crowd to keep these places of natural beauty clean. Is this the image we want to be showing to the tourists who visit?”

Many people praised Mehwish and replied to her tweet with the sentiments.

https://twitter.com/NimrahUnnisa/status/1270423625171120128?s=20

When You raise Your Voice for something the Administration always takes notice so it's good to see You raising Your Voice for #MargallaHills 🙏 #MehwishHayat 😍 — Safdar Ahmed (@IsolatedMemon) June 9, 2020

It is responsibility of every individual visiting such places to keep them clean — Me_Chandra_2020 (@2103Chandra) June 9, 2020

People barely have any manners there and dont know how to be clean — KᎪᏃ ᏞᎬᎬ (@kazleemma) June 9, 2020

We have a long way to learn how to behave civilized — Kanwar Nasir (@NasirKanwar) June 10, 2020

