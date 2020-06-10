Mehwish Hayat criticises people littering in Islamabad

Sheherbano Syed
02:18 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
Mehwish Hayat criticises people littering in Islamabad
Share

Mehwish Hayat really knows how to stand up for what she believes in. And we really appreciate that she uses her platform for good.

The Load Wedding star always gone the extra mile in actively raising awareness and advocating for change.

Now, the Tamgha-e- Imtiaz winner is calling out people littering around the country’s capital, Islamabad – an important tourist spot.

Mehwish took to Twitter late last night, retweeting a video that clearly displayed the trashy state up at the Margalla Hills. “I love going up to the Margalla Hills whenever I can. It always disappoints me to see all this litter and filth,” she said.

She continued, “I somehow expected more from the Islamabad crowd to keep these places of natural beauty clean. Is this the image we want to be showing to the tourists who visit?”

Many people praised Mehwish and replied to her tweet with the sentiments.

https://twitter.com/NimrahUnnisa/status/1270423625171120128?s=20

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
COVID-19: Zara owner to shut down 1,200 stores ...
04:57 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Pakistani short film to be showcased at virtual ...
04:34 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Anna Wintour apologises for race-related ...
02:56 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Zayn Malik's sister receives death threats on ...
07:40 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
I stopped endorsing fairness creams, because it ...
02:51 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
Mehwish Hayat criticises people littering in ...
02:18 PM | 10 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
COVID-19: Zara owner to shut down 1,200 stores mostly in Asia and Europe
04:57 PM | 11 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr