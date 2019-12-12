Fire erupts in Punjab Bar Council
01:37 PM | 12 Dec, 2019
LAHORE - Fire erupted in the office of Punjab Bar Council in Lahore on Thursday.
Rescue workers rushed to the spot and launched operation to extinguish fire at the council’s office at Turner road.
According to the Rescue Service, the fire erupted in the basement of Punjab Bar Council. The basement was full of record which was aved and shifted to the upper floors.
After the PIC clash on Wednesday, the lawyers got conscious on information about fire at the office of their provincial regulator.
The reason behind the incident was not clear yet
