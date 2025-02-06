Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

American woman Onijah Andrew’s Viral TikTok Dance Videos go viral from Jinnah Hospital

KARACHI – Onijah Andrew Robinson, the American woman who made headlines after traveling to Karachi to meet a Pakistani man, has now gone viral on TikTok for her surprising dance performances in the corridors of Jinnah Hospital.

The mother of two, who is undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder, and other health issues, surfaced on social media as she flaunted dance moves in the psychiatric ward, and her dance videos, quickly gained traction, with thousands of viewers commenting on TikTok to watch the lively yet bizarre performances.

The videos, featuring Onijah dancing to popular songs in the hospital’s corridors, have sparked a mix of reactions—from admiration for her resilience to concern about her health.

Onijah, who originally traveled to Pakistan in October to meet Pakistani man Nidal Ahmed Memon, later found herself facing personal and emotional challenges after the 19-year-old refused to marry her amid peer pressure.

The American national however decided to stay in Pakistan, demanding financial support, and her story became widely known, eventually prompting Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori to intervene. Despite offers to return home, Robinson remained in Pakistan and spent some time at a charity shelter before being admitted to Jinnah Hospital for psychiatric care.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

