Karachi man breaks heart of American woman who traveled to find ‘love of her life’

KARACHI – American woman Onijah Robinson’s search for love ends in heartbreak as Karachi resident refused marriage.

Onijah, who hailed from New York, traveled to Pakistan’s largest city, found herself stranded at Karachi Airport for several days after a failed romance with a young man from port city.

The 33-year-old woman was lured to South Asian nation from the United States by a 19-year-old local who had promised her love.

However, after arriving in provincial capital, the young man refused to marry her, leaving American woman in a desperate situation. As her tourist visa was about to expire, Robinson was unable to travel or leave the airport.

The matter came to the attention of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, who visited the airport and listened the woman’s woes. He took immediate action, helping Robinson get new visa and arranging her return ticket.

Robinson, who had hoped for a fresh start in Pakistan, was relieved to receive assistance from local authorities, allowing her to leave the country after a week of misery.