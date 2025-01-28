Aliya Hamza takes charge as PTI Punjab Chief Organizer ahead of intra-party elections

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart and former lawmaker Aliya Hamza has been appointed as the new Chief Organizer for PTI Punjab.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan issued an official notification confirming her appointment for the post amid reshuffle ahead of intra-party elections.

Aliya’s appointment was made by jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, who had named her the party’s Chief Organizer for Punjab just a week earlier. Khan told his top guns that those who are actively involved with party workers will be eligible for party tickets.

For the unversed, Aliya Malik remained as Member of the National Assembly from 2018 until January 2023, after being elected on a reserved seat for women from Punjab. In 2018, she was appointed as the Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Textile by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In 2024 polls, she contested from NA-118 Lahore-II but lost to Hamza Shahbaz. PTI leader was arrested in May 2023 during the protests and faced additional legal challenges.