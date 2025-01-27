PTI declines govt’s negotiation invitation, demands judicial commission on May 9

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has refused to attend tomorrow’s negotiation meeting despite Speaker National Assembly and head of the government’s negotiation committee Ayaz Sadiq reaching out.

According to reports, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq telephoned Opposition Leader and PTI negotiation committee head Omar Ayub.

The NA speaker invited the PTI negotiation team to participate in the meeting, emphasising that dialogue is the only way to resolve all issues and that matters can be settled through table talks.

Omar Ayub informed Ayaz Sadiq of PTI’s chairman’s decision and stated that the government had employed delaying tactics on their demands. He reiterated that without the formation of a judicial commission, negotiations cannot move forward.

PTI has decided not to attend tomorrow’s negotiation meeting and directed opposition members to abstain.

PTI clarified that the decision was made on the chairman’s instructions and that the party remains firm on its demand for the formation of a judicial commission. PTI further stated that negotiations will not proceed until the judicial commission is established.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called the next meeting of the dialogue committee to find a way forward between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the government on January 28.

As per the notification issued by the NA Secretariat, the speaker called the session on the said date in the committee room of the parliament house.

This will be an in-camera meeting which will be chaired by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said talks with the government had been put on “hold” by part founder Imran Khan due to not meeting their demands.