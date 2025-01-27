Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PTI declines govt’s negotiation invitation, demands judicial commission on May 9

Pti Declines Govts Negotiation Invitation Demands Judicial Commission On May 9

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has refused to attend tomorrow’s negotiation meeting despite Speaker National Assembly and head of the government’s negotiation committee Ayaz Sadiq reaching out.

According to reports, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq telephoned Opposition Leader and PTI negotiation committee head Omar Ayub.

The NA speaker invited the PTI negotiation team to participate in the meeting, emphasising that dialogue is the only way to resolve all issues and that matters can be settled through table talks.

Omar Ayub informed Ayaz Sadiq of PTI’s chairman’s decision and stated that the government had employed delaying tactics on their demands. He reiterated that without the formation of a judicial commission, negotiations cannot move forward.

PTI has decided not to attend tomorrow’s negotiation meeting and directed opposition members to abstain.

PTI clarified that the decision was made on the chairman’s instructions and that the party remains firm on its demand for the formation of a judicial commission. PTI further stated that negotiations will not proceed until the judicial commission is established.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called the next meeting of the dialogue committee to find a way forward between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the government on January 28.

As per the notification issued by the NA Secretariat, the speaker called the session on the said date in the committee room of the parliament house.

This will be an in-camera meeting which will be chaired by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said talks with the government had been put on “hold” by part founder Imran Khan due to not meeting their demands.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 27 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.7 281.4
Euro EUR 291.5 294.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 177.25 179.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupe INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.14 62.74
New Zealand NZD 155.78 157.78
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.78 76.48
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.5 208.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.2
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search