US woman travels to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend

ISLAMABAD – A 53-year-old woman from the United States of America all the way travel to Pakistan to tie the know with her social media friend.

Reports said Camberlie Don and Abbas, who hails from Lower Dir and a university student, became friends on social media platform Facebook.

They have never thought of marriage when they first started communicating with each other. But with passage of time, their friendship turned into love affair.

Reports said that it was the US woman who had first offered him for marriage and it was accepted by Abbas.

A relative of Abbas told media the foreign woman had reached Dir but the authorities had not granted permission to take her to Lower Dir. He said both have tied the knot and currently staying at a private hotel in Islamabad.