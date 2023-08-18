110-year-old man marries again in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra

PESHAWAR – A 110-year-old man in Mansehra city of northwestern Pakistan tied the knot with 55-year-old woman, days after a 95-year-old made the headlines for marrying again.

Reports said Abdul Hanan Swati hails from Grathli Juri area of Mansehra and it is his fourth marriage. The eldest son of Swati is 70-year-old while his complete family consists of 84 members.

The nikkah ceremony was held at a local mosque where Rs5,000 was fixed as “Haq Mehr”. A number of relatives and friends attended the Abdul Hanan’s walima ceremony.

A video circulating on social media shows the 110-year-old groom putting rose bracelet on his wife’s hands.