Foodies & Friends celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day and group's 6th anniversary together

LAHORE - Foodies & Friends organized a grand event to celebrate the group's 6th anniversary here the other day. Over 250 people, including group members and their families, attended the gathering.

F&F organized a National Song Competition with three categories: Professional Singers, Teens & Kids, and an online category for members living in other cities. There were nine winners across all categories, receiving cash prizes ranging from PKR 10,000 to PKR 50,000.

To make it colourful, F&F arranged décor according to Independence Day plus place stalls for Nail Art, Face painting for kids, 360 photobooth and popcorn.

The event featured a music performance, Qawali, and a delicious lunch. Members received gifts for participating in activities such as a quiz, guessing statements, and dressing according to the Pakistan Day theme.

F&F is dedicated to providing healthy activities and organizing events that bring online communities together in person.

Each family received a gift hamper including Mithai, newly designed water bottles, keychains, and pens with the Pakistan 76th Anniversary logo and Group 6th Anniversary Logo. Additionally, around 230 gifts were distributed.