Sabeena Farooq's gets candid about Kabuli Pulao's success and working with Kashif Nisar

After her commendable performance as Haya in Tere Bin propelled Sabeena Farooq into mainstream stardom, the young actress has proven that she is a promising artist on her way to dominate Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Rising to fame with Suno Chanda 2 in a supporting role, Farooq’s latest offering, Kabuli Pulao, quickly became the star’s acclaimed work. Essaying the character of Barbeena in Kabli Pulao, Farooq has been heaping praises left and right.

In a recent guest appearance on Gup Shab hosted by Vasay Chaudhry, the Maa Sadqay actress expressed her gratitude and excitement over Kabuli Pulao’s success. Farooq also shared her gratitude on working with Kashif Nisar and Ehteshamuddin.

In response to the host’s question about Kabuli Pulao and working with Nisar, Farooq expressed gratitude adding that the series “is doing great,” and that “it has been amazing working with Kashif Nisar.”

“I was speaking to Kashif a few days ago and he told me to gear up for an award but, I told him working opposite you is an award in itself,” the actress commented.

“He is a gem, a living legend of Pakistani industry,” Farooq further added. “It has been challenging yet fun to work with Ehteshamuddin and Nisar,” she added.