“Who was Sarojini Naidu in Jinnah's life?” Amna Ilyas reveals avatar from upcoming series

Pakistani actress, Amna Ilyas, is all set to portray a powerful and headstrong female politician from pre-partition India in the upcoming series, Fatima Jinnah.

The 35-year-old actress who has been critically acclaimed for her performance in Zinda Bhaag -- landing her three Nomination in –ARY Film Award for Best Debut Female, Lux Style Award for Best Actress, and ARY Film Award for Best Actress – will be exploring the world of British Indian politics.

Taking to Instagram, the Saat Din Mohabbat In actress shared a reel offering a sneak peek into the project. Set in 1910, the teaser introduces the cast and their characters. The series, Fatima Jinnah, boasts an ensemble cast of Aamir Qureshi as Jinnah, Mamya Shajaffar at Rutti Petite, Saad Qureshi as Samiullah Kowaishi, Irum Ali as Shireen Jinnah, Kubra Khan as Homai Vyarawalla, and Ilyas as Sarojini Naidu.

Draped in a saree with a bindi on her forehead, Ilyas’s portrayal of Naidu – the Nightingale of India – is spot on.

The actress captioned, “Who was Sarojini Naidu in Jinnah’s life?” leaving everyone in curiosity. Though the Baaji actress did not divulge release date of the series, she noted that “season 1 volume 1” will soon be gracing television series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Ilyas will subsequently be seen in Mastani and Driven.