“Who was Sarojini Naidu in Jinnah's life?” Amna Ilyas reveals avatar from upcoming series

Pakistani actress, Amna Ilyas, is all set to portray a powerful and headstrong female politician from pre-partition India in the upcoming series, Fatima Jinnah.
The 35-year-old actress who has been critically acclaimed for her performance in Zinda Bhaag -- landing her three Nomination in –ARY Film Award for Best Debut Female, Lux Style Award for Best Actress, and ARY Film Award for Best Actress – will be exploring the world of British Indian politics.
Taking to Instagram, the Saat Din Mohabbat In actress shared a reel offering a sneak peek into the project. Set in 1910, the teaser introduces the cast and their characters. The series, Fatima Jinnah, boasts an ensemble cast of Aamir Qureshi as Jinnah, Mamya Shajaffar at Rutti Petite, Saad Qureshi as Samiullah Kowaishi, Irum Ali as Shireen Jinnah, Kubra Khan as Homai Vyarawalla, and Ilyas as Sarojini Naidu.
Draped in a saree with a bindi on her forehead, Ilyas’s portrayal of Naidu – the Nightingale of India – is spot on.
The actress captioned, “Who was Sarojini Naidu in Jinnah’s life?” leaving everyone in curiosity. Though the Baaji actress did not divulge release date of the series, she noted that “season 1 volume 1” will soon be gracing television series.
Ilyas will subsequently be seen in Mastani and Driven.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|304.15
|Euro
|EUR
|326.5
|329.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382.3
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.2
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|80.2
|81
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,456
