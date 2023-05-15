Amna Ilyas shares spine-chilling supernatural encounter

Amna Ilyas is an exceptional artist who possesses remarkable boldness and talent, demonstrating a remarkable fearlessness in her pursuits. With her extensive experience in the industry, she has acquired the knowledge and resilience to hold her ground and express herself without reservations.

She stands out among the limited number of artists who have achieved recognition and success in multiple domains, including fashion, drama, and film.

Despite her courageous demeanour, she encountered a truly terrifying incident that profoundly affected her. During an appearance as a guest on Tabish Hashmi's show, "Hasna Mana Hai," she revealed an unsettling experience she had endured. Given the nature of her work, she often finds herself travelling extensively. On one particular occasion, she was staying in a luxurious hotel in Dubai, where she had checked into a spacious room late at night.

Almost immediately after lying down on the bed, Amna sensed an eerie presence enveloping her and felt an unexplained weight pressing upon her. The sensation persisted for what seemed like an eternity, although it lasted for approximately 15 seconds.

Overwhelmed by fear, the Baaji actress hastily fled the room, never to return. She shared that the intensity of the encounter compelled her to change rooms, unable to muster the courage to set foot in the same space again.

On the work front, Ilyas will next be seen in Gardaab, Driven and Mastani.