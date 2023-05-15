Amna Ilyas shares spine-chilling supernatural encounter

Amna Ilyas is an exceptional artist who possesses remarkable boldness and talent, demonstrating a remarkable fearlessness in her pursuits. With her extensive experience in the industry, she has acquired the knowledge and resilience to hold her ground and express herself without reservations.
She stands out among the limited number of artists who have achieved recognition and success in multiple domains, including fashion, drama, and film.
Despite her courageous demeanour, she encountered a truly terrifying incident that profoundly affected her. During an appearance as a guest on Tabish Hashmi's show, "Hasna Mana Hai," she revealed an unsettling experience she had endured. Given the nature of her work, she often finds herself travelling extensively. On one particular occasion, she was staying in a luxurious hotel in Dubai, where she had checked into a spacious room late at night.
Almost immediately after lying down on the bed, Amna sensed an eerie presence enveloping her and felt an unexplained weight pressing upon her. The sensation persisted for what seemed like an eternity, although it lasted for approximately 15 seconds.
Overwhelmed by fear, the Baaji actress hastily fled the room, never to return. She shared that the intensity of the encounter compelled her to change rooms, unable to muster the courage to set foot in the same space again.
On the work front, Ilyas will next be seen in Gardaab, Driven and Mastani.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 15, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.91
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
