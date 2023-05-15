Polio team held hostage in Ghotki, kidnappers demand 'water as ransom'

GHOTKI – A 26-member polio team was held hostage in Sindh's Ghotki district on Monday. Police were called to the scene to deal with the situation.

Tehsildar Ashraf Pitafi claims the 26-person polio team, which included 12 women, was kidnapped in the Kharohi area of the district. He said that criminals had taken the health staff hostage and were demanding a share in water from the nearby canal.

The Tehsildar deemed their request to be unlawful.

A week-long door-to-door polio vaccination campaign began in several areas of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan on Monday.