Actor Shan Baig bags Filmfare Middle East nomination

With yet another tremendous feat for the Pakistani fashion fraternity, model and actor Shan Baig has managed to bag himself a coveted nomination and is set to represent the country on an international level.

The Hum Usi Kay Hain famed actor secured a nomination at this year's Filmfare Middle East Social Night in the "Fashion Male" category.

Enjoying an illustrious modeling and acting career with many notable drama serials like Roshni, Manjhdar, Ishq Ya Rabba, Hum Usi Kay Hain, Umme Haniya and Inaya, the car enthusiast is inching towards success by the day.

The winners of “Social Night” will be felicitated at a grand ceremony on 31st May, 2023.