First Pakistani brand to be exhibited at London Fashion Week

For the first time in the Pakistani fashion industry's history, a local brand will make its way on the list that contains international brands' collections to be worn by supermodels and walk down the ramp for fashionistas.
On the official online schedule of London Fashion Week (LFW), which will take place this month from Fri, February 17, 2023, to Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023, the lineup listed for February 17 has a slot for a Pakistani brand named Rastah. Rastah's SS23 Collection Showcase, Evening Event, Menswear & Womenswear will be showcased at the event,
To become a part of one of the world’s biggest fashion weeks, this achievement of 'Rastah' mirrors how the streetwear label outshined its contemporaries.
The brand entirely focuses on its credibility, quality control, and the visions propelling the brand.
Rastah’s ‘Volume IX’ will be a perfect concoction of risk and creativity. From colours to the mix of textures and embroideries to unexpected silhouettes, the brand experiments for the lovers of fashion to enjoy.
The collection will be showcased in an exclusive exhibit at LFW on February 17th and then will be open to public viewing till 21st.
While other brands plan on expanding their presence in the country, Rastah does the exact opposite. The brand invests in expansion on an international level and succeeded so when Oscar Award winner actor Riz Ahmed opted for Rastah. Apart from Ahmed, the brand was also utilized in Disney Hotstar’s Ms. Marvel series. With India being our neighboring country and Rastah's creations speaking volume, it was inevitable for Bollywood's prominent actors with the likes of Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor to avoid this Pakistani brand.
Back at home, Rastah has often been seen on Sheheryar Munawar, Asim Azhar, Hasan Raheem, and Khaqan Shahnawaz.
The brand aims to redefine ‘cool’ streetwear for Pakistanis and beyond. Worn both by prominent faces during ‘it’ events, and a lowkey crowd, the brand enjoys both markets. Rastah incorporates a laidback vibe, snazzy details, a mix of textures, different colors and pattern for their loyal customers.
The world’s getting smaller and fashion aesthetics are overlapping and merging. Rastah will definitely leverage this opportunity provided by LFW to mark a stronger presence in the fashion world.
LFW takes place in London twice a year, in February and September which showcases over 250 designers to a global audience of influential media and retailers.
