Watch - Hania Aamir enjoys coffee date on Islamabad street

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her charming smile and impeccable acting skills for the last few years.

The trendsetter and effervescent Parwaaz Hai Junoon actress is widely known for her beauty and charisma. She has been always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona.

In the latest post, Hania gave her fans a glimpse of her coffee ritual in winter. She took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures of herself. Flaunting her fringed hairstyle, Hania was enjoying a latte in a cold winter night.

"iced latte >>> almost everything," captioned the Dilruba actress.

On the work front, Aamir has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed.