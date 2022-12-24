CM Elahi to take vote of confidence 'immediately', confirms Fawad Ch

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday confirmed that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi will take a vote of confidence.

Chaudhry, a close aide of Imran Khan, made these remarks during a presser in the provincial capital Lahore, saying PTI and PML-Q would discuss the date for the assembly session which will be done at the earliest.

The PTI leader poses full confidence in numbers, saying they had all of their members in the house. “We have 187 members, 177 of PTI and 10 of PML-Q,” he said, adding that the provincial government is also ready to dissolve the assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is all set to hold polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he added.

The former ruling party decides to take a vote of confidence, a day after Lahore High Court reinstated Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and his cabinet on the assurance the court that he would not dissolve the provincial assembly.