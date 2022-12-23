Search

Pakistan

Parvez Elahi moves LHC against Punjab Governor’s denotification orders

Web Desk 09:00 AM | 23 Dec, 2022
Parvez Elahi moves LHC against Punjab Governor’s denotification orders
Source: File photo

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Parvez Elahi on Friday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging Governor Balighur Rehman’s de-notification from chief minister’s office.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Parvez Elahi on Friday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s notification to denotify him as chief minister.

In the petition, Parvez Elahi appealed to the court to declare the governor’s notification illegal.

It informs the court that the Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan was asked to summon a session for vote of confidence. It added that the speaker did not summon the session as one was already underway.

“No action can be taken against any chief minister over speaker’s actions,” maintains the petition.

The PTI and PML-Q had already announced approaching the court over the governor's move.

In a late-night notification, Rehman removed Elahi as chief minister for not taking the vote of confidence. 

“Since CM has refrained from obtaining vote of confidence at the appointed day and time therefore he ceases to hold office. Orders issued this evening,” Rehman wrote on his Twitter handle, sharing a copy of the notification.

Following this, an emergency consultative meeting was called at Elahi's residence, where PML-Q and PTI mulled over their next move.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, after the meeting, told journalists that the chief minister would move the court first thing in the morning and that the governor resorted to an "illegal" move.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry rejected the notification and said that the governor had no authority to remove the chief minister.

The Constitution of Pakistan doesn't acknowledge the governor's notification, the PTI leader said. He added that the provincial assembly elects a chief minister and only it could remove him.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ur" dir="rtl">گورنر پنجاب کا وزیر اعلیٰ کو ڈی نوٹیفیکیشن کرنے کے نوٹیفکیشن کی کوئ قانونی حیثئت نہیں، پرویز الہیٰ اور صوبائ کابینہ بدستور اپنے فرائض سر انجام دیتی رہے گی، گورنر کے خلاف ریفرینس صدر کو بھیجا جائیگا اور ان کو عہدے سے ہٹانے کی کاروائ کا آغاز کیا جا رہا ہے <a href="https://t.co/ieD3XtAVCv">https://t.co/ieD3XtAVCv</a></p>&mdash; Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) <a href="https://twitter.com/fawadchaudhry/status/1606014560564940802?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Fawad noted the chief minister never said he wouldn't take a vote of confidence — the one ordered by the governor. Elahi will take the vote of confidence only when the speaker convenes the assembly session, he explained.

A session of the provincial assembly will be held as usual today and Elahi will take the vote of confidence, the PTI leader said.

The PML-N should have completed its number in the assembly session, he said, adding there is no room for the governor's notification in the Constitution.

The governor has been found guilty of misconduct because he violated the Constitution, according to Fawad, who added that President Dr Arif Alvi would be approached to remove the governor from office.

The PTI leader said the speaker would send a reference to the president to remove the governor from his office.

Punjab Governor denotifies Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for not taking vote of confidence

Pakistan

Punjab Governor denotifies Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for not taking vote of confidence

08:28 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

Governor’s rule in Punjab on the cards as political crisis intensifies over no-trust vote

10:31 AM | 22 Dec, 2022

Punjab finalises matric, intermediate exams’ schedule

10:06 AM | 22 Dec, 2022

Aamir Zulfiqar replaces Faisal Shahkar as new Punjab IGP

09:14 AM | 22 Dec, 2022

FC, Rangers to be deputed in Punjab ahead of PTI protest outside Governor House

08:56 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Punjab gets new chief secretary, police chief amid political turmoil

05:32 PM | 21 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

One policeman martyred, three injured in Islamabad blast

11:20 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 23, 2022

08:00 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.7
Euro EUR 258 261
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.5 299.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 151.01 152.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 601.41 605.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.32 31.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.24 2.28
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.02 744.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 597.35 591.85
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.17 245.92
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs176,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 151,670. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 162,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: