PM Shehbaz vows to ensure writ of state at all cost

RAWALPINDI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the resolve to extirpate terrorism and break the nexus between terrorists, their supporters and sympathizers till achieving peace and stability.

He was speaking during his visit to CMH Rawalpindi on Thursday. He met officers and soldiers who got injured during CTD complex Bannu operation, reported Radio Pakistan.

The prime minister said writ of the state will be established at all cost and no one will be allowed to disrupt the hard earned gains of war on terror achieved through unparalleled sacrifices of the nation and the valiant armed Forces.

Paying tribute to the courage and valour of troops who cleared CTD complex Bannu, the prime minister said that the martyrs and their families have rendered supreme sacrifices for ensuring safety and security of people of the country.