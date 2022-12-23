Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz vows to ensure writ of state at all cost

Web Desk 09:30 AM | 23 Dec, 2022
PM Shehbaz vows to ensure writ of state at all cost
Source: Radio Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the resolve to extirpate terrorism and break the nexus between terrorists, their supporters and sympathizers till achieving peace and stability. 

He was speaking during his visit to CMH Rawalpindi on Thursday. He met officers and soldiers who got injured during CTD complex Bannu operation, reported Radio Pakistan. 

The prime minister said writ of the state will be established at all cost and no one will be allowed to disrupt the hard earned gains of war on terror achieved through unparalleled sacrifices of the nation and the valiant armed Forces.

Paying tribute to the courage and valour of troops who cleared CTD complex Bannu, the prime minister said that the martyrs and their families have rendered supreme sacrifices for ensuring safety and security of people of the country.

Pakistani soldier injured in Bannu operation succumbs to wounds: ISPR

Pakistan

State Bank cuts FY23 growth forecast to 3-4pc

12:21 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

PM Shehbaz launches 4RF for Pakistan Floods 2022

03:43 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

PM Shehbaz vows to crush terrorists' revival attempts in Pakistan

02:49 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

PM Shehbaz okays appointment of Najam Sethi as PCB Chairman

01:03 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

In meeting with FM Bilawal, US Secy of State Blinken offers resolute support to Pakistan against terrorism

10:06 AM | 21 Dec, 2022

Two SSG commandos martyred, all terrorists killed as operation at Bannu CTD centre concludes: Kh Asif

02:22 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Systems Limited now owns NdcTech, partners with Temenos to expand ...

10:41 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 23, 2022

08:00 AM | 23 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.7
Euro EUR 258 261
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.5 299.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 151.01 152.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 601.41 605.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.32 31.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.24 2.28
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.02 744.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 597.35 591.85
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.17 245.92
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs176,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 151,670. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 162,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 176,900 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: