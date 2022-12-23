PM Shehbaz vows to ensure writ of state at all cost

RAWALPINDI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the resolve to extirpate terrorism and break the nexus between terrorists, their supporters and sympathizers till achieving peace and stability.
He was speaking during his visit to CMH Rawalpindi on Thursday. He met officers and soldiers who got injured during CTD complex Bannu operation, reported Radio Pakistan.
The prime minister said writ of the state will be established at all cost and no one will be allowed to disrupt the hard earned gains of war on terror achieved through unparalleled sacrifices of the nation and the valiant armed Forces.
Paying tribute to the courage and valour of troops who cleared CTD complex Bannu, the prime minister said that the martyrs and their families have rendered supreme sacrifices for ensuring safety and security of people of the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.7
|Euro
|EUR
|258
|261
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.5
|299.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs176,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 151,670. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 162,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
