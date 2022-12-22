Pakistani soldier injured in Bannu operation succumbs to wounds: ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Two days after getting wounded in a clearance operation at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) complex in KP’s Bannu, an Army soldier, 29, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, the military’s media wing confirmed.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said Sepoy Haleem Khan, who was injured during a clearance operation, succumbed to his wounds at the Combined Military Hospital Rawalpindi.

The martyred soldier was a resident of the Poonch district and is survived by three children.

Earlier this week, the Special Service Group (SSG) of the armed forces launched an operation against the TTP militants and took back control.

Pakistan Army’s new spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif shared details about operation to retake the compound.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif shared the details in National Assembly, revealing that all the militants of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in an operation launched by the Pakistan Army to free the hostages at a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) centre in Bannu.

The minister told the that 33 terrorists were detained at the CTD complex and one of them had managed to snatch a gun from an official after hitting him with a brick.