Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistani soldier injured in Bannu operation succumbs to wounds: ISPR

Death toll rises to 6 after hostage rescue operation

Web Desk 10:33 PM | 22 Dec, 2022
Pakistani soldier injured in Bannu operation succumbs to wounds: ISPR
Source: ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Two days after getting wounded in a clearance operation at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) complex in KP’s Bannu, an Army soldier, 29, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, the military’s media wing confirmed.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said Sepoy Haleem Khan, who was injured during a clearance operation, succumbed to his wounds at the Combined Military Hospital Rawalpindi.

The martyred soldier was a resident of the Poonch district and is survived by three children.

Earlier this week, the Special Service Group (SSG) of the armed forces launched an operation against the TTP militants and took back control.

Pakistan Army’s new spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif shared details about operation to retake the compound.

Two SSG commandos martyred, all terrorists killed as operation at Bannu CTD centre concludes: Kh Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif shared the details in National Assembly, revealing that all the militants of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in an operation launched by the Pakistan Army to free the hostages at a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) centre in Bannu.

The minister told the that 33 terrorists were detained at the CTD complex and one of them had managed to snatch a gun from an official after hitting him with a brick. 

Pakistan Army Chief visits officers, soldiers injured in Bannu Operation: ISPR

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

US diplomat meets Bilawal Bhutto, offers condolences for Pakistani lives lost in recent militant attacks

03:50 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Pakistan Army Chief visits officers, soldiers injured in Bannu Operation: ISPR

09:32 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

20 Pakistani universities ranked among top 500 in UI Green Metric rankings

11:32 AM | 21 Dec, 2022

25 terrorists killed in Pakistan Army operation at CTD compound in Bannu: DG ISPR

12:31 AM | 21 Dec, 2022

UN picks Pakistani professor to probe Iran's crackdown on protesters

11:59 PM | 20 Dec, 2022

Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif replaces Babar Iftikhar as new DG ISPR

11:40 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani soldier injured in Bannu operation succumbs to wounds: ISPR

10:33 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 22, 2022

07:45 AM | 22 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 22, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.15 234.65
Euro EUR 257 259.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295.5 298.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68 68.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.5 65.1
Australian Dollar AUD 151.01 152.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 601.41 605.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.05 167.4
China Yuan CNY 31.24 31.49
Danish Krone DKK 32.32 31.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.91 29.26
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.24 2.28
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.02 744.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 597.35 591.85
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.17 245.92
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,700 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,640. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,950

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 182,700 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: