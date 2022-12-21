Pakistan Army Chief visits officers, soldiers injured in Bannu Operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir paid a visit to officers, and soldiers injured in the Bannu operation to retake a police station that was captured by militants, the military’s media wing said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the top general visited an army-run medical facility in the garrison city Rawalpindi where COAS remained with injured armed personnel for some time and inquired about their well-being.

Gen Asim also commended the high spirit and morale of injured men and lauded their professionalism during the operation against terrorists.

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited CMH Rawalpindi today. COAS met injured officers & soldiers who were injured during CTD complex #Bannu Operation. #COAS remained with them for some time & inquired about their well being.@OfficialDGISPR #Pakistan #ISPR pic.twitter.com/p2gtjwS4NX — Pakistan Armed Forces 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) December 21, 2022

In one of the pictures shared by military's media wing, COAS can be seen standing Major Abid who got famous for his valor during the Army Public School operation.

Reports in the media claimed that SSG commando from Zarrar anti-terrorist unit led team against miscreants. Abid received a splinter injury during Tuesday’s operation as forces retook a police station that was captured, killing all 25 hostage-takers.