Tom Cruise performs the ‘most dangerous stunt ever’ for 'Mission Impossible'

When it comes to setting the bar in stunts, nobody can top Hollywood icon Tom Cruise. The 60-year-old actor is all set to present the ‘most dangerous stunt ever’ performed in the history of cinema in his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The Rain Man actor dropped a BTS video on Twitter. The BTS showed Cruise and his crew preparing for the 'death-defying stunt.'

The BTS footage opened with Cruise suggesting, “This is far and away the most dangerous thing we have ever attempted. This will be a motorcycle jump off a cliff into a base jump. I have wanted to do this since I was a kid.”

“So excited to share what we've been working on. Mission Impossible,” the 60-year-old actor tweeted alongside the breathtaking clip.

The Jerry Maguire star was seen jumping off a steep cliff — constructed in Norway — riding a motorcycle .

Nervously watching Cruise on screen with his hand over his head, director Christopher McQuarrie chimed in to say, “Tom put together this master plan to coordinate all of these experts in each of the particular disciplines involved to make this thing happen.”

"Cruise completed over 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps. Coming up with the stunt is just one of the challenges. The other is to put a camera to film it from the right angle," Christopher also noted.

According to Cruise's crew member, the Magnolia star “rode off the clip six times” the day he shot the final take.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 will be released in 2023, followed by Dead Reckoning Part 2 in 2024.