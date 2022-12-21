Tom Cruise performs the ‘most dangerous stunt ever’ for 'Mission Impossible'

When it comes to setting the bar in stunts, nobody can top Hollywood icon Tom Cruise. The 60-year-old actor is all set to present the ‘most dangerous stunt ever’ performed in the history of cinema in his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
The Rain Man actor dropped a BTS video on Twitter. The BTS showed Cruise and his crew preparing for the 'death-defying stunt.'
The BTS footage opened with Cruise suggesting, “This is far and away the most dangerous thing we have ever attempted. This will be a motorcycle jump off a cliff into a base jump. I have wanted to do this since I was a kid.”
“So excited to share what we've been working on. Mission Impossible,” the 60-year-old actor tweeted alongside the breathtaking clip.
So excited to share what we’ve been working on. #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/rIyiLzQdMG— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 19, 2022
The Jerry Maguire star was seen jumping off a steep cliff — constructed in Norway — riding a motorcycle .
Nervously watching Cruise on screen with his hand over his head, director Christopher McQuarrie chimed in to say, “Tom put together this master plan to coordinate all of these experts in each of the particular disciplines involved to make this thing happen.”
"Cruise completed over 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps. Coming up with the stunt is just one of the challenges. The other is to put a camera to film it from the right angle," Christopher also noted.
According to Cruise's crew member, the Magnolia star “rode off the clip six times” the day he shot the final take.
Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 will be released in 2023, followed by Dead Reckoning Part 2 in 2024.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 21, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.7
|235.25
|Euro
|EUR
|256.5
|259
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294.5
|297.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.4
|68
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|598.47
|602.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.99
|1686.34
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.24
|32.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|734.17
|739.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.8
|588.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,000 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,040. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Karachi
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Quetta
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Attock
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Multan
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
