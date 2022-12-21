Tom Cruise jumps out plane to thank 'Top Gun: Maverick' fans

When it comes to showing gratitude, Hollywood's legendary actor Tom Cruise has raised the bar to the maximum.
The 60-year-old actor had a rather unique way to thank his fans for the success of his latest offering - Top Gun: Maverick - while jumping off a plane in South Africa.
The Rain Man star recently tweeted a video to thank his fans for watching Top Gun: Maverick. The film was the highest-grossing film of 2022.
Flinging himself out of the aircraft, the 60-year-old Hollywood hero said, "Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we're filming 'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning' parts one and two."
The Hollywood icon added, "I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters, and thank you for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick.'"
A special message from the set of #MissionImpossible @MissionFilm pic.twitter.com/sfnWWluLyl— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 18, 2022
The camera then turns to director Christopher McQuarrie, who co-wrote the screenplay for "Top Gun: Maverick," reminding the Collateral actor they "gotta get the shot."
Cruise then jumped from the plane before turning back to the camera as he free-falls.
"Thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime," Cruise told excitedly.
“I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters and thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick,'” Cruise yelled in exhilaration.
"I'm running out of altitude, so I have to get back to work -- we have to get this shot -- you have a very safe and happy holiday, we'll see you at the movies," Cruise said before flunging away in mid-air continuing his solo fall down.
Top Gun: Maverick will be released on Paramount+ on Dec. 22, 2022. Cruise's film will begin streaming on Prime Video from December 26.
Originally supposed to be released in 2019, Top Gun: Maverick was one of Paramount Pictures’ biggest hits amassing nearly $1.5 billion worldwide.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 21, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.7
|235.25
|Euro
|EUR
|256.5
|259
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294.5
|297.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.4
|68
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|598.47
|602.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.99
|1686.34
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.24
|32.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|734.17
|739.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.8
|588.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,000 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,040. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Karachi
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Quetta
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Attock
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Multan
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.