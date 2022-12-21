Search

Tom Cruise jumps out plane to thank 'Top Gun: Maverick' fans

Noor Fatima 07:52 PM | 21 Dec, 2022
Tom Cruise jumps out plane to thank 'Top Gun: Maverick' fans
Source: Tom Cruise (Twitter)

When it comes to showing gratitude, Hollywood's legendary actor Tom Cruise has raised the bar to the maximum.

The 60-year-old actor had a rather unique way to thank his fans for the success of his latest offering - Top Gun: Maverick - while jumping off a plane in South Africa.

The Rain Man star recently tweeted a video to thank his fans for watching Top Gun: Maverick. The film was the highest-grossing film of 2022.

Flinging himself out of the aircraft, the 60-year-old Hollywood hero said, "Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we're filming 'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning' parts one and two."

The Hollywood icon added, "I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters, and thank you for supporting 'Top Gun: Maverick.'"

The camera then turns to director Christopher McQuarrie, who co-wrote the screenplay for "Top Gun: Maverick," reminding the Collateral actor they "gotta get the shot."

Cruise then jumped from the plane before turning back to the camera as he free-falls.

"Thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime," Cruise told excitedly.

“I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters and thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick,'” Cruise yelled in exhilaration.

"I'm running out of altitude, so I have to get back to work -- we have to get this shot -- you have a very safe and happy holiday, we'll see you at the movies," Cruise said before flunging away in mid-air continuing his solo fall down.

Top Gun: Maverick will be released on Paramount+ on Dec. 22, 2022. Cruise's film will begin streaming on Prime Video from December 26.

Originally supposed to be released in 2019, Top Gun: Maverick was one of Paramount Pictures’ biggest hits amassing nearly $1.5 billion worldwide.

Tom Cruise's next project to be filmed in space

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Tom Cruise jumps out plane to thank 'Top Gun: Maverick' fans

07:52 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

