Ayesha Omar breaks silence on linkup rumours with Shoaib Malik

The 41-year-old model-actress also reveals her marriage plans in latest interview

08:33 PM | 21 Dec, 2022
Source: Ayesha Omar/Shoaib Malik (Instagram)

The name Ayesha Omar needs no introduction as this incredibly talented actress and fashion model has been dominating the industry for more than a decade.

Since her debut, the list of her achievements has been stacking up and are still going strong. It goes without saying that the 41-year-old superstar will keep on shining bright in the years to come but she also makes her fair share of headlines, every now and then. 

In her latest interview with SomethingHaute, the Yalghaar actor shed light on why her photoshoot with Shoaib Malik was said to be one of the reasons behind Malik and his wife Sania Mirza's alleged breakup.

Clearing the air, Ayesha broke her silence about getting linked to Shoaib-Sania divorce rumours and revealed that the photoshoot happened last year but somehow the media took it up this year after the controversy was going again.

Further, she added that what she did was a professional shoot and if someone was having an affair with someone, they will not do a whole photo shoot and post it online. She also said that she will always be turned off by married people having affairs.

Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik set temperature soaring with new bold photos

Ayesha said she can never even think off having a relationship with a married or committed person.

In the same interview, the Bulblay star also revealed her marriage plans. She stated that she wanted to embrace motherhood as well and confirmed that she is ready to enter a new phase in life.

On the work front, Omar was last seen in Miss You Kabhi Kabhi, Mera Dard Bayzuba, Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain 2, Phir Bulbulay, Bulbulay (season 2), Bisaat, and Habs.

Ayesha Omar shows love for her fans in new beach video

